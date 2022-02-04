Convicted Felon charged in connection to several Pueblo robberies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have a man in custody for several robberies across the city of Pueblo and violation of his parole.

Police say 24-year-old Jacob Villalobos was arrested on Thursday near East 1st Street and North Joplin Avenue and came out of a residence after a “brief foot chase”.

Villalobos was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for aggravated robbery, felony menacing, violation of bond conditions, failure to appear-trespassing, resisting arrest and a parole hold.

PPD says Villalobos is a convicted felon, FBI Safe Streets Criminal and has several robbery charges on his Pueblo Police record.

