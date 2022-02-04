Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate early morning robbery

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a robbery that happened just before 7 a.m. Friday near Hancock Expressway and South Circle Drive.

It was reported that a suspect mentioned having a gun and taking an item of value from the business,

The suspect has not yet been located. No one was injured during the incident.

No suspect information was available at the time this article was written.

