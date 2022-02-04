Colorado father-in-law and son-in-law both sink a hole-in-one on the same hole on the same day

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An incredible moment was experienced between a Colorado man and his son-in-law this past weekend.

The athletic director for Widefield High School, John Shub, was part of the foursome who witnessed two hole-in-one shots from two people in the same foursome on the same hole! Shub started filming as they walked up to the hole and the reaction caught on camera is priceless. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

Dan Hugill, the father-in-law of Jeff Giovannone, can be seen on video walking up to the hole at Four Mile Ranch Golf Club.

“Your ball’s gone too...” Hugill says to Giovannone as he walks toward the hole and peers down. “Two balls!”

After some high fives Shub points the camera down at the hole. Two balls in the hole, with Shub’s ball just a few inches away. Then Hugill and Giovannone embrace, neither had shot a hole-in-one before.

11 News reached out to the GM of the course. The GM was able to confirm rangers went to the hole and have no reason to doubt this rare occurrence.

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the chances two players from the same foursome ace the same hole are 17 million to 1!

