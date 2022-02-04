Colorado Attorney General seeks court order to stop the owner of a Colorado Springs company from practicing law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The owner of a company based in Colorado Springs is practicing law without a license, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

On Thursday, Colorado Attorney General PHil Weiser announced a lawsuit has been filed targeting One Connection LLC. Click here to read the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks penalties associated with the alleged conduct. According to the lawsuit, investigators believe that two people connected to One Connection LLC targeted and misled vulnerable communities, including undocumented and non-English speaking individuals, by failing to disclose that the business is not authorized to practice law in Colorado.

“Individuals must be licensed to practice law in the state of Colorado. The law exists to protect individuals, and these deceptive practices risk the safety and livelihood of individuals struggling to navigate emotional and complex legal situations. My office will hold accountable those who misrepresent their professional credentials and target and harm vulnerable communities,” Weiser said according to a news release.

The news release adds the owner of One Connection LLC, Maleni Munguia, practiced law in 2016 without a license. After that investigation, Munguia agreed to refrain from any further actions constituting the unauthorized practice of law in Colorado.

On Feb. 15, the Colorado Department of Law is hosting a free legal night in Colorado Springs where community members can ask questions of attorneys and learn about legal resources. The event runs from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Atlas Elementary School Gym, 1515 Pulsar Dr. in Colorado Springs.

Coloradans who witness fraud or believe they may be a victim of fraud should file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444 or at StopFraudColorado.gov.

Click here for more information on how you can avoid immigration scams.

Click here to read the full release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

