City of Fountain launches app for the community to connect with the city

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Fountain is launching a new app called MyFountain CO. This app will reportedly get the community connected to the city where residents are “able to pay their utility bills, connect with City Council members, make park reservations, etc”.

Fountain parents can also find out more about the city’s recreation programs and can register kids for programs, or check out dates for upcoming events. Residents can also find streets information like snow removal and snow plow routes.

The app is available for Android and IPhones. You can find out more information by clicking here.

