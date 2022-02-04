Advertisement

Adult and juvenile killed in Colorado Springs, suspect in custody

Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as Colorado Springs Police were investigating an incident on the east side of the city Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive just before 7 p.m. The neighborhood is north of Cimarron Hills. They were originally called there for a “medical emergency.” The Violent Crime Unit was part of the investigation.

11 News reached out to police multiple times and on Thursday night a news release was sent to the public. According to the news release, officers found two people dead inside the home. Both victims suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the release. Another juvenile was also in the home, unharmed. David Weingarten, 29, was at the home and taken into custody. Weingarten is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (719) 444-7000.

The names, ages or sexes of the victims are not being released until the coroner identifies them. It isn’t clear what relationship the suspect had with the victims.

