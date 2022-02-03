Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

2/2/22.
Missing Colorado woman found safe; suspect in custody
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
2.3.22
Very cold through Thursday
Joel Victor Ponedel
Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges

Latest News

Schools are looking at for ways to curb cell phone use among students during school hours.
WATCH: City of Colorado Springs holds panel on combating negative social media behavior in kids and teens
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park