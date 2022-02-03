Springs man faces attempted murder charges following convenience store fight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly beating another man into unconsciousness -- and still not letting up.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven off South Nevada and Cimarron called 911 Wednesday evening after seeing the men fighting in the store. The employee said one man had knocked the other out and was continuing to beat him up. The suspect allegedly only stopped after first responders got on scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and at last report was still being treated for his injuries. His condition has not been released.

The suspect was booked into the El Paso County jail and is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. He was identified by police as Tyrek Williams II.

