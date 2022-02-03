Southern Colorado cold snap: things to check at home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Most of us are facing sub-zero temperatures over the next few days, and it’s not going to warm up until the weekend.

These temperatures are some of the coldest we have seen in a long time.

“This will be the coldest air that we’ve seen so far the season,” Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said. “But that isn’t saying a whole lot considering that we haven’t had a whole lot of winter around here.”

And as it gets colder, people will be turning up the heat.

“Pro-activity is the best way to do it” Jason Holmes of Rocky Mountain Climate said. “You don’t want to be stuck with a Murphy’s Law biting at your tail at 3 in the morning with a dead furnace.”

According to Jason and Frankie Holmes with Rocky Mountain Climate, checking up on your furnace now is a good idea.

“Make sure your filters are staying clean and make sure you take care of your annual maintenance,” Frankie Holmes said. “We find that probably about 80 to 90 percent of our no heat calls are due to lack of maintenance.”

The siblings say replace filters every 1-2 months, check your carbon monoxide detectors, and maybe invest in a WiFi or a programmable thermostat to help you save money when you are not home.

“You can set temperatures whenever you want them on the house, you can set them to a colder temperature when you are gone, that way you’re saving money on utilities,” Jason said.

All things to keep in mind for the next few days until the weather warms up.

“Everybody across southern Colorado is going to be dealing with it, but I think the main message is as long as you take care of things in the next couple of nights, things’ll get a whole lot better as we head into the weekend,” Brian said.

The HVAC contractors also add if you get a quote for fixing your furnace that seems overly expensive, you should get a second opinion to make sure you are not getting scammed.

