Project Angel Heart, which delivers free meals to thousands of Coloradans struggling with illness, now expanding to Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you or a loved one is severely ill, making a warm meal can be a struggle.

For the last 30+ years, one Colorado non-profit has done what it can to make a trying time for any family just a little bit easier.

Founded in 1991, Project Angel Heart’s mission is simple: delivering medically-tailored meals at no cost to homebound Coloradans grappling with serious health issues.

“Most of the folks on our program are living with heart disease, cancer, kidney disease,” said Project Angel Heart President and CEO Owen Ryan.

The program is based out of Denver and expanded distribution to Colorado Springs 15 years ago. Starting next month, it will begin serving Pueblo as well.

“We are excited to bring our program to southern Colorado,” Ryan said.

In a recent conversation with 11 News anchor Katie Pelton, Ryan explained how the program works and how people can qualify.

Pelton: “First of all, tell us about Project Angel Heart.”

Ryan: “We are Colorado born and raised. We celebrated our 30th birthday just last year. We provide medically tailored meals to people who are living at home, with severe illness, at no cost. We make sure they have the nutrition they need to recover.”

Pelton: “You’ve been serving Colorado Springs for 15 years. Now you’re expanding to Pueblo.”

Ryan: “We are starting in Pueblo next month. Just last year, we served over 100,000 meals to folks living in Colorado Springs, and we want to get our program just as large, so this is a big start for us.”

Pelton: “How do you qualify?”

Ryan: “Most of the folks on our program are living with heart disease, cancer, kidney disease; they qualify through their medical provider. So they meet with their doctor and their doctor says, ‘Hey, you need better nutrition in order to recover or get better for your illness,’ and the doctor often refers someone to us. But people can self-refer as well. So if you have listeners who are at home, living with severe illness or have a loved one who is, we really want folks to reach out to us.”

Pelton: “Angel Heart is partnering with Kaiser and Care and Share Food Bank to deliver meals in El Paso and Pueblo counties.”

Ryan: “We make all of our meals from scratch in our kitchen in north Denver. They get driven down to Care and Share Food Bank, both in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo, where we refrigerate them and then hundreds of volunteers come every Friday and Saturday; they meet us at distribution centers, including Kaiser Permanente locations, where they pick up those bags and drive them to our clients front doors.”

Pelton: “How many meals?”

Ryan: “We do about 12,000 meals a week across the week, so it varies based on how many people are there. But it takes upwards of 500 volunteers who show up rain, sleet or shine, and make sure meals get to people in need.”

Pelton” How many each time?”

Ryan: “It depends on their medical needs. So, if someone needs to put on more weight, they’re going to get more meals. We really try to tailor the type of meal they’re getting to their illness. But I will say if he’s a provider for kids at home, or maybe even her parents are living with them, we provide meals for the whole household because we know if we send it to one person in need, and they’ve got others around them, they’re going to send those meals to others, so we want the whole house to be taken care of.”

Pelton: “There was a study done that shows these meals have really made a difference for patients who were just released from the hospital.”

Ryan: “We want to make sure our meals don’t just feel good, but they actually do good. So we actually study their impact. We’ve seen that our meals keep people out the hospital, they reduce their medical costs, they get so much better on their test results with their doctor. That’s why more and more doctors recommend people to our program. And a big part of it: our meals are provided at no cost to folks. We want to make sure this is helping them get better. Not adding more burden to their life.”

In 2021, Project Angel Heart delivered more than 550,000 meals. Its goal for 2022: 620,000 meals.

