Possible kidnapping in Colorado as authorities ask for help locating Amanda Edinger

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a possible kidnapping.

At about 5:55 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for help with locating Amanda Edinger. Investigators believe she may have been kidnapped by Joseph Beecher, who is considered armed and dangerous. They may be travelling in a maroon Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate AIA-728 with a camper shell.

The alert was issued out of Rio Blanco County. The CBI is reporting Edinger was likely taken by the suspect at about 11 in the morning. Edinger was last seen Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m., possibly in the area of Golden.

Call 911 if seen or 970-878-9620 with information. Rio Blanco County is on the northwest side of the state. Golden is west of Denver.

