MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Thursday morning, statewide alert issued
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman.
At about 3 p.m. a statewide “senior” alert was issued for 72-year-old Jean Seeley. Seeley was last seen in Aurora Thursday morning. At that time, she was wearing a black fleece jacket with an image of mountains on it, blue jeans, a blue denim shirt and white sneakers. She may be driving a 1989 GMC truck that is silver and brown. A stock photo example is at the bottom of this article.
If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or call 303-627-3100 with more information.
