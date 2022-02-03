Advertisement

MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Thursday morning, statewide alert issued

Jean Seeley
Jean Seeley(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman.

At about 3 p.m. a statewide “senior” alert was issued for 72-year-old Jean Seeley. Seeley was last seen in Aurora Thursday morning. At that time, she was wearing a black fleece jacket with an image of mountains on it, blue jeans, a blue denim shirt and white sneakers. She may be driving a 1989 GMC truck that is silver and brown. A stock photo example is at the bottom of this article.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or call 303-627-3100 with more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2/2/22.
Missing Colorado woman found safe; suspect in custody
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
Joel Victor Ponedel
Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges
2.3.22
Very cold through Thursday

Latest News

Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia.
Colorado Senate president from Pueblo to resign, accepting Pentagon job
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham