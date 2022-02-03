John Elway fires back at Brian Flores, calls allegations of sham interview “just plain wrong”

DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos president of football operations John Elway spoke up Thursday in his first public comments regarding a lawsuit filed against the Denver Broncos and two other teams, alleging Elway was dismissive and disheveled when interviewing Flores for Denver’s head-coaching job in 2019.

In a statement, Elway called the allegations from Flores “unfortunate and shocking,” and that Flores was indeed interviewed in good faith.

Flores claims Elway and Broncos CEO Joe Ellis showed up an hour late to their interview, saying “they looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious they had been drinking heavily.” He alleges the Broncos never took Flores seriously as a candidate, and only interviewed him to comply with the NFL’s “Rooney Rule,” that requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for head-coaching vacancies.

Below is Elway’s full statement:

***

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked.

I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team.

It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.

For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong. If I appeared “disheveled,” as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night—immediately following another interview in Denver—and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.

I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”

***

The Broncos eventually hired Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as head coach.

Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL, Broncos, Giants, and Dolphins is wide-ranging. In it, he accuses multiple teams of sham interviews, as well as claiming “systematic racism” across the NFL and detailed a scheme where the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered six-figure sums to lose games on purpose.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.