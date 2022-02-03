Jet Wing closed at Academy after truck takes out fire hydrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A traffic crash caused a slippery situation on a major Colorado Springs street Thursday morning.

A pickup slid on the already-icy street and careened into a fire hydrant, completely taking it out. The hydrant spilled water all over the roadway -- with temperatures hovering in the single digits. Utility crews told 11 News that a sinkhole also formed where the hydrant had been.

The crash happened on Jet Wing at the intersection with Academy. Academy remains open, but Jet Wing is expected to be closed for much of the day.

Police say the crash appears to have been entirely weather-related and are not issuing any tickets at this time.

