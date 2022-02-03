I-25 northbound closed near Colorado City Wednesday night, 1 land of southbound closed near PPIR

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Just after 5:30 Wednesday evening northbound I-25 near Colorado City was closed for a crash.

Few details were available last time this article was updated at 5:40 p.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation was reporting the northbound side of the highway was closed from Exit 74 (CO 165) and Exit 77 (Abbey Road). The area is about 15 miles south of Pueblo.

At about 5:45 p.m. one lane of southbound I-25 near Exit 122 (PPIR) was closed for a crash. That area is south of Colorado Springs.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 74 - CO 165 and Exit 77 - Abbey Road. https://t.co/XwZIfvx2pR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 3, 2022

