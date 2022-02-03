Despite cold and snow, 6 robberies reported across Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Criminals didn’t take a snow day Wednesday.

Despite the mounds of snow across the city, robbers struck at six different businesses in Colorado Springs.

The first robbery was reported at a business on North Academy just south of Vickers around 10:30 in the morning. One suspect stole cash and fled from the area.

Seventy minutes later, a second robbery was reported up the road in the 5900 block of North Academy. Like the first robbery, the suspect ran off before officers arrived, but police say they located the suspect nearby and were able to take him into custody. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Andrew Stroessner; police did not confirm if he was suspected in both North Academy robberies..

Hours later and across town, a man carried out a similar hold-up at a business on South Cascade. He got away with an unknown amount of cash. The robbery was reported just before 4:30 p.m.

Less than an hour after that, a robber barged into a business in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway and began demanding money while flashing a gun.

“Staff pretended to comply, but activated multiple alarms, and the suspect left,” police said.

At 6:30 p.m., a woman went into a business on Platte near North Academy, showed the butt of her handgun and told the employees to give her cash. She left the scene ahead of police.

As temperatures plummeted near zero, police were called to the final robbery of the night just after 11:40. This time, two robbers held up a store, and helped themselves to merchandise instead of money. The crime happened in the 300 block of Mount View Lane.

Police have not said if any of the crimes are connected, and outside of the suspect accused in the second robbery, have not made any arrests.

The robberies are part of string of similar crimes across Colorado Springs since the weekend.

