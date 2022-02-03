Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a six-year-old girl from the Colorado Springs area died at a Colorado amusement park, the DA in the case decided to not file criminal charges against the operators of the ride.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday. You can read the statement at the bottom of this article. Wongel Estifanos was only 6 when she died after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns. The tragedy unfolded on Sept. 5, 2021. According to a state report, the operators failed to ensure the “proper utilization of the passenger restraint system or seat belts,” among other issues.

Dan Caplis, a lawyer representing the family of Wongel, provided a statement to 11 News on Wednesday:

Once again our daughter’s life has been treated as cheap and meaningless. First by the amusement park and now by the DA. We never wanted the people who killed our daughter to go to jail. But for the DA to let them off with nothing says our daughter’s life was worth nothing. Justice should be equal. Our little girl should matter as much as a big corporation. What a terrible message to send. That in Glenwood Springs someone can recklessly kill a child and not even get a ticket. The DA tells us there wasn’t even a drug test done of the operators after they killed our daughter. Why not? The DA tells us he knows the killing of Wongel was a “gross deviation from the standard of care”, but that he can’t prove which of the operators did it. That doesn’t make sense to us. We want the full truth. We want justice for our daughter. We want to protect others. The criminal system failed our daughter. We will now go to civil court and prove it on our own.

Statement from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

