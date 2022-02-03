Advertisement

Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park

Attorney Dan Caplis responds after charges were not filed in the amusement park death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a six-year-old girl from the Colorado Springs area died at a Colorado amusement park, the DA in the case decided to not file criminal charges against the operators of the ride.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday. You can read the statement at the bottom of this article. Wongel Estifanos was only 6 when she died after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns. The tragedy unfolded on Sept. 5, 2021. According to a state report, the operators failed to ensure the “proper utilization of the passenger restraint system or seat belts,” among other issues.

Dan Caplis, a lawyer representing the family of Wongel, provided a statement to 11 News on Wednesday:

Statement from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Very cold through Thursday
Very Cold Through Thursday
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter

Latest News

Southern Colorado cold snap: things to check at home
Gaze into the Colorado skies
Gaze into the Colorado skies with Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Night Sky Program
Very cold through Thursday
Very Cold Through Thursday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open near Colorado City