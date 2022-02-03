Colorado Springs ranked top 15 for best housing markets in 2022, according to new study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was ranked in the top 15 cities for best housing markets in 2022, according to a new study.

Realtor.com ranked the top housing markets for 2022, with Colorado Springs coming in 14th place out of 100. Ranking is based on the combined yearly percentage growth in both home sales and prices expected in 2022 among the top 100 largest markets in the country per Realtor.com’s metro level housing forecast.

“There are a lot of people exiting Denver to have a little more space. Colorado Springs has a lot of desire just due to the things that you can do there, the nature as far as mountain biking, the climate. It’s a place that is super comfortable to be,” said Casey Knowles of Ticket Mortgage.

The number 1 ranked city for best housing market was Salt Lake City. Denver, Lakewood and Aurora area ranked 48th out of 100.

Housing experts say Colorado Springs will have a competitive year, but there is still some affordability around town.

“Obviously those cheaper neighborhoods are going to come up pretty fast, just because the demand for the area,” said Knowles. “Demand is really the driving force when it comes to prices.”

