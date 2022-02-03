Colorado Senate president from Pueblo to resign, accepting Pentagon job

DENVER (KKTV) - A well-known name in Colorado politics is making the move from the Centennial State to the Pentagon.

On Thursday, Colorado Senate President (D-Pueblo) announced he was planning to resign in order to accept an appointment to serve as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs within the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.

Garcia was first elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2012 and the Colorado Senate in 2014. A sixth generation Southern Coloradan and a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq in 2003, Garcia spent his time in the legislature fighting to improve the lives of Southern Coloradans and veterans across the state.

“For nearly a decade, I have had the immense honor to represent the People of Pueblo at the Colorado State Capitol, and the privilege to serve as Senate President since 2019,” President Garcia said according to a news release. “I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with this responsibility, and I have been humbled by the opportunity to serve the state I love. While my time in the Senate is coming to a close, I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together to move Colorado forward, and I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with the integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve.”

Garcia became the first Latino Senate President in Colorado history.

“The state of Colorado is grateful for President Garcia’s unwavering commitment to delivering for Colorado and Pueblo. Under President Garcia’s leadership we have led trailblazing health care reforms to save Coloradans money, created a state park at Fischer’s Peak and we are poised to move forward in making front range rail a reality,” said Governor Jared Polis. “President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will be a huge asset to President Biden’s administration. On behalf of a grateful state, I congratulate him on his appointment.”

With the love and support of my family, I have accepted an appointment to the Pentagon. I’ll be stepping away from my Senate seat and my position as President effective 2/23/2022. It has been the honor of my life to represent my community - (1/2) #coleg pic.twitter.com/krWOavtF85 — Leroy Garcia (@Leroy_Garcia) February 3, 2022

