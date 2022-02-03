Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police sergeant is accused of several serious crimes.

On Wednesday, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared some details on the case. Sgt. Joel Victor Ponedel turned himself in on Tuesday to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. He works at the Silverthorne Police Department. Ponedel is charged with stalking, wiretapping, third-degree assault and harassment. He is also suspected of “non-injury” child abuse.

“In late November 2021, the Silverthorne Police Department was informed of an allegation of a potential domestic violence incident involving Sgt. Ponedel,” part of a news release from the DA’s Office reads. “Upon receiving this information, Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor requested the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office investigate this matter, which ultimately led to Ponedel’s arrest.”

Ponedel has been placed on administrative leave with the Silverthorn Police Department.

