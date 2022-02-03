Colorado man who injured 2 people in separate bombings sentenced on Wednesday

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man found guilty of attempted murder was sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

Jonathon Armijo admitted to multiple bombings across a small Colorado community. Two of the explosions seriously injured two different people. The second bomb police were made aware of went off on Feb. 8 at the Trinidad Apartments in the 300 block of East North Avenue. A man came across a box that “went off” and nearly killed him. The victim, 22-year-old Diego Hurtado, picked up a wooden package in the parking lot with a note that read, “Sissy mom and dad’s rings! DO NOT LOSE! See you at the wedding!”

Armijo was arrested later in the day and 11 News was there when he was taken into custody.

Investigators learned Armijo was behind a separate incident at the Walmart that had actually happened days earlier. A package was left outside a camper in the parking lot the Saturday before, when the victim opened it, the package exploded in his face.

During the sentencing on Wednesday, the judge said Armijo’s upbringing and substance abuse didn’t excuse his actions. Armijo was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Authorities in Trinidad surround a person and take them into custody on 2/8/21 following an explosion Monday morning. (KKTV)

You can view the arrest papers at the bottom of this article.

All Things 81082 reached out to 11 News when the investigation first started.

