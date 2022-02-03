Advertisement

WATCH: City of Colorado Springs holds panel on combating negative social media behavior in kids and teens

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs city officials, police and local school districts are addressing social media behavior in kids and teens.

The city is hosting a discussion Thursday on the rise of cyberbullying and other perilous online behavior -- and how to combat it.

Mayor John Suthers is joined on the panel by Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Colorado Springs Police Department School Resource Office Sgt. Pam Farmer, Manager of Behavior Health Thomas Caughlan of Children’s Hospital Colorado, and Colorado Springs District 11 Executive Director of Student Success and Wellness Cory Notestine.

Experts say teens report being online as much as nine hours a day, and the negative effects are growing.

“Social media has been linked to increased feelings of depression, overthinking and rumination, anxiety, poor body image and loneliness,” the city said in a news release. “Local school districts report upticks in cyberbullying, violence and online threats since the start of the pandemic.”

Watch the discussion above.

