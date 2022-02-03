Air Force Academy Visitor Center, Retail Space and Hotel and Conference Center to Open in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy and their partners have completed the financing for the TrueNorth Commons mixed-use development at the North Entrance of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

This will include a 57-acre complex which reportedly includes the new USAFA visitor center, a hotel and conference center, as well as commercial retail and office space.

The new USAFA visitor center will be accessible to the public and crews working on the project say this will hep bring in new recruits to the Air Force Academy as well as welcome people into the state.

“We’re looking to attract the best and the brightest that America has to offer. So having a visitor center that tells her story and really tells the American public what we’re all about and the type of leader that we’re trying to develop I think is phenomenal. It’s an absolute must,” says Michael Peterson, Air Force Academy Outreach

The visitor center is expected to include interactive displays and experiences for those who stop in and will be designated a Colorado Welcome Center.

“This major milestone means we can proceed in making this exciting new project a reality for Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, local residents and visitors,” said Steve Hicks, chairman and chief executive officer, Provident Resources Group. “The financing for these exciting new projects was completed through a public-private partnership that included local stakeholders working alongside experts in the areas of finance, real estate development, construction, hospitality management and law to bring something truly amazing to Colorado Springs and the U.S. Air Force Academy.”

The project reportedly totals more than $340 million. The projects were financed through a partnership between the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation, the City of Colorado Springs, Blue & Silver Development Partners and Provident Resources Group. The project includes the last of the four catalytic City for Champions projects designed to add dimension, energy and economic vitality and boost tourism in the Pikes Peak region.

“This has been an incredibly collaborative effort and we could not be more pleased that the Visitor Center and TrueNorth Commons will become a reality, marking the successful completion of the entire City for Champions vision. The Air Force Academy has long been a celebrated part of our city’s identity, and the Visitor Center will provide a fantastic opportunity to share it with residents and visitors alike,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “It’s difficult to imagine a more catalytic and impactful project with a more transformational effect on our City than the whole of the City for Champions initiative. I am grateful to the public and private partners and community members alike who put their hearts and souls into the City for Champions initiative to make it a reality.”

“This project will reimagine how we welcome visitors not only to our campus, but to the entire region,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy. “For some of the most promising young people our nation has to offer, the journey toward leading the Air Force and Space Force begins right here in Colorado Springs. The new visitor center will tell the story of our Academy and its critical mission, and we are grateful for the supportive partnerships turning a bold vision into reality.”

The project is expected to be finished in 2024. Click here for more information.

