WATCH LIVE: View from the new KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may notice a new addition to the 11 News Team out on the road of Colorado!

In order to provide the latest updates on breaking weather in southern Colorado, we’ve added the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather Chaser SUV to our set of news-gathering tools. The vehicle is fully equipped to giving our reporters and meteorologists the tools to provide up-to-the-second updates on weather events as they unfold. On Wednesday, you can ride along through the 11 Breaking News Center by watching a live stream from the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser in this article. At times, we may provide live streams from other sources as we are covering breaking weather and news across southern Colorado.

Expect the 11 Breaking Weather Chaser to be driving around Colorado Springs, El Paso County and surrounding areas throughout the day on Wednesday.

