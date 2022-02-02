Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as Colorado Springs Police were investigating an incident on the east side of the city Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive just before 7 p.m. The neighborhood is north of Cimarron Hills. They were originally called there for a “medical emergency.” Last time this article was updated, police could only say, “everyone was accounted for.” The Violent Crime Unit was part of the investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated. Police said they may have an update on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.