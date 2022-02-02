Advertisement

SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month

Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.(@ELONMUSK/SPACEX/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - SpaceX has opened pre-orders for its new high-performance internet service, Starlink Premium.

Elon Musk announced the new service, which starts at $500 per month. The antenna is an additional $2,500.

Starlink Premium advertises speeds up to 500 megabits per second – about twice as fast as Starlink’s regular service.

However, the average household is not the target for Starlink Premium – it’s geared toward small businesses.

SpaceX says deliveries of the service are set to start later this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
2.2.22
Wintry through Thursday
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions