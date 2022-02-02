Advertisement

Pueblo removes mask mandate in city buildings

Pueblo’s mayor Nick Gradisar announced today that he will be removing Pueblo’s mask mandate in city buildings for both visitors and staff.
By Jack Heeke
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s mayor Nick Gradisar announced today that he will be removing Pueblo’s mask mandate in city buildings for both visitors and staff.

The mandate began in August of last year and was amended in November. Gradisar cited the stabilizing rate of Covid hospitalizations in Pueblo as well as a declining positivity rate as reasons for removing the mandate.

This change applies specifically to Pueblo city buildings which includes City Hall and the Regional Building Department.

Gradisar told me he hopes that Pueblo is turning a corner in the fight against Covid-19, but he remains cautious “We still wear a mask in the mayors office when we’re interacting with others just to be cautious, but I didn’t feel like it was necessary to require that for any longer at this point in time.”

He continued “I think it’s looking a lot better. We’re not out of the woods yet and people still need to be careful especially if they’re not vaccinated, but we are doing better.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Winter storm on the way! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more
Police lights.
Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter
Wintry Through Thursday
Wintry Through Thursday

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status, multi-car crash on northbound I-25 Tuesday night
I-70 near Evergreen in Colorado on 2/1/22 at about 5 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Snow falling in parts of Colorado
House fire in Colorado Springs 2/1/22.
Crews respond to house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
NFL
Broncos respond after being named in Brian Flores Lawsuit against NFL
Wintry Through Thursday
Wintry Through Thursday