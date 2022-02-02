Pueblo removes mask mandate in city buildings

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s mayor Nick Gradisar announced today that he will be removing Pueblo’s mask mandate in city buildings for both visitors and staff.

The mandate began in August of last year and was amended in November. Gradisar cited the stabilizing rate of Covid hospitalizations in Pueblo as well as a declining positivity rate as reasons for removing the mandate.

This change applies specifically to Pueblo city buildings which includes City Hall and the Regional Building Department.

Gradisar told me he hopes that Pueblo is turning a corner in the fight against Covid-19, but he remains cautious “We still wear a mask in the mayors office when we’re interacting with others just to be cautious, but I didn’t feel like it was necessary to require that for any longer at this point in time.”

He continued “I think it’s looking a lot better. We’re not out of the woods yet and people still need to be careful especially if they’re not vaccinated, but we are doing better.”

