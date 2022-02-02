Nikola Jokic named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month

DENVER (KKTV) - It feels like every night the Nuggets hit the hardwood, Nikola Jokic collects another record or another piece of historical significance. The reigning NBA MVP continues to make his case to repeat as the leagues best player.

Wednesday, the nuggets center was named the Western Conference Player of the Month after an impressive January. This is the first time the Joker has won this award this season, third time in his career, tying Carmelo Anthony and Alex English for the most Player of the Month nods in Nuggets franchise history.

Jokic had seven triple-doubles in January. He joins elite company as one of only five players to ever do that. Westbrook, Robertson, Chamberlain, Jordan and now Jokic. He finished the month averaging 26.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9 assists and 1.43 steals while shooting over 60-percent from the field.

Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to an 11-5 record in January including a season-long five game win streak. Denver currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference sitting 28-22 overall.

Nikola Jokic is the Western Conference Player of the Month. 7 triple doubles in January alone. Only 5 players have done that. Ever. Westbrook, Robertson, Chamberlain, Jordan, Jokic. Solid company. #MileHighBasketball #MVP pic.twitter.com/2KT01EeLdz — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) February 2, 2022

