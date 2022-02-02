Advertisement

Nikola Jokic named NBA Western Conference Player of the Month

The reigning NBA MVP continues another dominant season for the Denver Nuggets.
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - It feels like every night the Nuggets hit the hardwood, Nikola Jokic collects another record or another piece of historical significance. The reigning NBA MVP continues to make his case to repeat as the leagues best player.

Wednesday, the nuggets center was named the Western Conference Player of the Month after an impressive January. This is the first time the Joker has won this award this season, third time in his career, tying Carmelo Anthony and Alex English for the most Player of the Month nods in Nuggets franchise history.

Jokic had seven triple-doubles in January. He joins elite company as one of only five players to ever do that. Westbrook, Robertson, Chamberlain, Jordan and now Jokic. He finished the month averaging 26.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9 assists and 1.43 steals while shooting over 60-percent from the field.

Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to an 11-5 record in January including a season-long five game win streak. Denver currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference sitting 28-22 overall.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
2.2.22
Wintry through Thursday
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter

Latest News

NATHANIEL HACKETT BRONCOS
Hackett adds three to Broncos Offensive Staff
NFL
Broncos respond after being named in Brian Flores Lawsuit against NFL
DENVER BRONCOS
Denver Broncos are officially for sale
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles