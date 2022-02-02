Advertisement

Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status, multi-car crash on northbound I-25 Tuesday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday there was a multi-car crash on northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near the Rockrimmon Exit.

As of 7:30 p.m., the highway was still open with just some lanes being blocked. At that time, there were not reports of any serious injuries. An estimated nine cars were involved in the crash, however police didn’t have an exact number last time this article was updated.

The City of Colorado Springs was placed under “Accident Alert” status earlier in the evening.

While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

Click here for more information on reporting a crash.

