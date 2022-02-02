It’s a snow day for southern Colorado! Click for viewer photos and submit your own!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a Winter Wonderland Wednesday in southern Colorado and we are here for it!

From children and puppies frolicking through snow to a new use for a Girl Scout cookie box, we have been getting fantastic snow photos from our viewers!

Scroll through the slideshow below to see all of the snow photos -- and if you haven’t submitted your own yet, just click the green “Add Media” box to do so! We might air some on TV Wednesday and Thursday!

