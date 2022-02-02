Advertisement

It’s a snow day for southern Colorado! Click for viewer photos and submit your own!

Viewer Jessica sends us this adorable pic of her daughter playing in the snow!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a Winter Wonderland Wednesday in southern Colorado and we are here for it!

From children and puppies frolicking through snow to a new use for a Girl Scout cookie box, we have been getting fantastic snow photos from our viewers!

Scroll through the slideshow below to see all of the snow photos -- and if you haven’t submitted your own yet, just click the green “Add Media” box to do so! We might air some on TV Wednesday and Thursday!

Click here to see current snow totals, road conditions and more.

Click here to view live footage from our 11 Breaking Weather Chaser!

2.2.22
Wintry through Thursday

