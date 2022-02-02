Hackett adds three to Broncos Offensive Staff

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Less than a week on the job and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is already off and running in Denver.

Wednesday, the Broncos announced three hires to the offensive side of the ball. Justin Outten has been hired as offensive coordinator, Butch Barry as offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak will be making his Denver return as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Hackett revealed he would be calling the plays for the Broncos offense but the new hires, especially Outten and Kubiak are expected to be instrumental in installing the new system.

COACHING BIO’S BELOW:

Outten (pronounced: OW-ten) joins the Broncos as a 16-year coaching veteran with six years of NFL experience with Green Bay (2019-21) and Atlanta (2016-18). In addition to his time in the NFL, Outten spent eight seasons (2008-15) coaching at Westfield High School in Houston after beginning his coaching career at Syracuse University (2007).

Most recently, Outten coached a Packers’ tight end unit that collectively tallied 60-plus catches and 700-plus receiving yards in each of his three seasons. During his tenure in Green Bay, six different tight ends registered at least one touchdown reception, which tied for the second-most in the NFL during that span.

In 2020, Outten coached tight end Robert Tonyan, who recorded 52 receptions for 586 yards (11.3 avg.). Tonyan totaled 11 touchdown receptions to set the single-season franchise mark for the position and tie All-Pro Travis Kelce for the league lead among tight ends.

During his three seasons with the Falcons, Outten served as an offensive intern (2016) and offensive assistant (2017-18), where he helped coach the offensive line. During that span, Atlanta had four Pro Bowl selections among its offensive line, with center Alex Mack (2016-18) and tackle Jake Matthews (2018) becoming the first pair of Falcons offensive linemen since 1983 to be named to a Pro Bowl in the same year.

From 2016-18, Atlanta ranked in the Top 10 in numerous offensive categories, including yards per play (6.26—1st), total yards per game (389.9—3rd), passing yards per contest (278.5—3rd) and scoring offense (27.2—4th). Following the 2018 season, Outten was promoted to assistant offensive line coach before joining the Packers.

Prior to Atlanta, Outten coached at Westfield High School, where he served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach during his tenure. In his eight years at Westfield, Outten was part of a staff that helped 24 offensive linemen receive scholarships to play at the collegiate level.

A two-year letterwinner at Syracuse, Outten began his coaching career in 2007, serving as a graduate assistant for the Orange. Over his final two seasons as a player (2005-06), Outten appeared in all 23 games (22 starts) at center and was named team captain as a senior.

A native of Doylestown, Pa., Outten was born on Oct. 26, 1983.

***

Barry, who has coached offensive lines for 13 years, joins the Broncos with 20 total seasons of coaching experience, including six in the NFL. He most recently served as assistant offensive line coach for San Francisco in 2021 following stops in Green Bay (2020) and Tampa Bay (2015-18).

Barry helped coach an offensive line that contributed to the 49ers ranking in the Top 10 in several offensive categories, including passing yards per play (8.21—1st), red-zone TD percentage (66.7—1st), total yards per game (375.7—7th) and rushing yards per contest (127.5—7th). San Francisco’s offensive line contributed to a rushing attack that tallied 499 rushes for 2,166 rushing yards and 22 rushing scores en route to the NFC Championship Game.

Barry coached tackle Trent Williams to his ninth career Pro Bowl nod and initial first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection. He was also named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2021 All-NFL Team for the first time in his career.

While serving as assistant offensive line coach in Tampa Bay from 2015-18, the Buccaneers finished in the Top 10 in total offense during three of his four seasons. In 2018, Tampa Bay ranked third in the NFL in yards per game (415.5) and set a single-season club record with 6,648 yards of total offense.

In addition to his NFL experience, Barry coached 14 years in the collegiate ranks with five schools. He served as offensive line coach at the University of Miami (2019) after coaching the offensive line (2014) and tight ends (2010-13) for his alma mater, Central Michigan University.

Prior to his second stint at Central Michigan, Barry was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for North Greenville University (2009) and Michigan Technological University (2006-08). He also spent two seasons (2004-05) coaching Southwest Minnesota State’s offensive line.

Barry began his coaching career at Central Michigan, where he served as a graduate assistant for two seasons (2002-03). As a player for the Chippewas, Barry was a three-time letterman and an Academic All-Mid-American honoree in 2000.

A native of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Barry was born on March 20, 1978.

***

Kubiak, who previously coached for the Broncos from 2016-18, has a combined eight seasons of NFL experience with Minnesota (2013-14, ‘19-21) and Denver. He also coached four seasons in the collegiate ranks with the University of Kansas (2015) and Texas A&M University (2010-12).

Kubiak coached the last three seasons with the Vikings, working as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021 following two seasons as quarterbacks coach.

From 2019-21, Kubiak coached quarterback Kirk Cousins, who in that span ranked in the Top 10 among quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (94—5th), passing yards (12,089—6th), completion percentage (67.6—7th) and completions (1,028—9th). In addition, Kubiak was part of an offensive coaching staff that produced a 3,500-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver in all three seasons.

Prior to his second run with Minnesota, Kubiak spent three seasons in Denver, serving as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. After being promoted to the primary quarterbacks coach over the final six weeks of the 2017 regular season, quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch combined to throw for twice as many touchdowns (20) as interceptions (11), while quarterback Case Keenum tallied career highs in completions (365) and passing yards (3,890) during the 2018 campaign.

Before coming to Denver, Kubiak instructed wide receivers at the University of Kansas in 2015. He broke into the NFL as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach for the Vikings from 2013-14.

Kubiak began his coaching career at Texas A&M University as a quality control/offense coach from 2010-11 and as a graduate assistant/inside receivers coach in 2012. During his three seasons with the Aggies, Kubiak earned his master’s degree in human resource development.

A four-year letterwinner at Colorado State (2005-09), Kubiak played 38 games as a defensive back for the Rams, recording 187 tackles (111 solo), one sack (7 yds.), three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Kubiak was born on Feb. 17, 1897, in Houston.

