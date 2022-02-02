Crews respond to house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

At about 6 p.m. there was a working fire at 3747 Cragwood Drive. The neighborhood is northwest of Palmer Park.

As of 6:45 p.m. the fire was out and there were no reported injuries. An official with CSFD said this was a 2-alarm fire and the cause remains under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire. Fire is now knocked down and crews are conducting overhaul. Investigators are responding and the fire will be under investigation. No injuries reported. Video is of E6 & T10 first in. pic.twitter.com/JFND89zI2Q — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2022

