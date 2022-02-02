Crews respond to house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.
At about 6 p.m. there was a working fire at 3747 Cragwood Drive. The neighborhood is northwest of Palmer Park.
As of 6:45 p.m. the fire was out and there were no reported injuries. An official with CSFD said this was a 2-alarm fire and the cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.