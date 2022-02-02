Colorado Springs city crews prepare for winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs Public Works Department tells 11 News today how they are preparing for the upcoming storm and drop in temperatures.

The City tells 11 News they are not using liquid pre-treatment before the storm. The City says it will cause more ice as the humidity rises with the onset of snow. The City will only use the pre-treatment sparingly as the snow falls.

The City says they will have 47 snow plow operators on standby. These operators will go out and plow the snow once it accumulates and sticks. Fillmore, Union, Academy, Woodmen and Research will be their primary roads of focus. There will be one lane on each of these roads that will be plowed continuously for traffic.

If the roads are covered with too much traffic, it will prevent the operators from effectively doing their jobs.

“We are going to have people try to drive in all three lanes,” said Corey Farkas, Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager. “Well, we haven’t been plowing all three lanes during the overnight hours. We have only been concentrating on that primary roadway during the act of snow. When the traffic comes in and they start shifting lanes and turning, they start spreading the snow everywhere. Now, we have to start over.”

The City is asking drivers to not pass snow plows. If you do, you could cause the snow plow operator to lose control of their heavy machinery and spin.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.