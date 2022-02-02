Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
The snow is here! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more in southern Colorado
Police lights.
Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter
Wintry Through Thursday
Wintry Through Thursday

Latest News

I-70 near Evergreen in Colorado on 2/1/22 at about 5 p.m.
WATCH: Update on snow in southern Colorado
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Colorado Springs city council votes to approve $175,000 settlement tied to incident during George Floyd protests
Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Violent Crimes Unit with Colorado Springs Police Department investigating incident in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status Tuesday night
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring