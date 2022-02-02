Advertisement

Broncos respond after being named in Brian Flores Lawsuit against NFL

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, names Broncos along with 2 other teams in lawsuit
NFL
NFL(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are responding after being named in a lawsuit filed by former head coach candidate Brian Flores against the NFL.

Flores interviewed for the Broncos head job back in 2019. Vic Fangio was eventually hired as head coach. Flores detailed his claims about the interview process with Denver in a 58-page lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The Broncos were quick to respond to the claims calling them ‘blatantly false’. The teams full statement can be read below.

BRONCOS FULL STATEMENT:

“The allegations from Brian Flores directed toward the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blatantly false.

“Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours—the fully allotted time—and concluded shortly before 11 a.m.

“Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate.

“Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization—and its employees—from such baseless and disparaging claims.”

The NFL has also responded to the lawsuit. In a statement, the league called the claims without merit, saying diversity is core to everything it does.

FULL STATEMENT FROM NFL:

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins last month following a 24-25 record over three years as head coach.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

