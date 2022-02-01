Advertisement

Woman suspected of DUI reportedly tried to bite an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy

Yolanda Searl.
Yolanda Searl.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies in El Paso County reportedly had to battle a woman who is suspected of driving while under the influence.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the incident all started at about 8:30 in the morning on Sunday near E. Platte Avenue and Don Juan Street. The neighborhood is just southwest of the Citadel Mall. A sergeant was driving in the area when she was flagged down by someone who said a woman was unconscious in a running vehicle.

The sergeant tried to contact the driver, later identified as Yolanda Searl. Searl didn’t respond, the car she was in was running and the doors were locked.

“After several attempts to get Searl to respond, she eventually lifted her head and attempted to drive off,” part of the news release reads. “The sergeant gave loud commands for her to stop. She temporarily stopped the car, and then drove off pulling into a parking lot of a store located on Platte Avenue. She again, temporarily stopped then continued toward the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive.”

A different sergeant eventually found Searl near Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive. The sheriff’s office is reporting she was passed out and didn’t respond to loud verbal commands. She eventually drove off again and parked in the 2700 block of S. Academy Boulevard, stopping for a brief moment, before stopping again near Printers Parkway. She was then taken into custody and to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, Searl reportedly tried to escape and even tried to bite a deputy several times. After she was taken from the hospital to the jail, she continued to battle with deputies before she was charged with DUI, vehicular eluding, assault on a peace officer, reckless driving and escape.

“Impaired driving is a crime and can cause accidents that could lead to death,” the news release adds. “Impaired drivers often pay significant fines, lose their license, and face higher insurance costs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community to never drive impaired and to report known occurrences.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
Snow arrives after sunset Tuesday
Colder Tuesday, snow starts late
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest

Latest News

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mask mandates in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties expected to end this Friday
The newest sub-variant is called BA2. The original strain of the Omicron variant is called BA1....
Colorado State Epidemiologist breaks down new Omicron sub-variant
Winter storm rolls into Pueblo.
Pueblo begins winter storm preparations
Our 11 Breaking Weather team says Pueblo can expect snow to start falling on Tuesday night and...
WATCH - Pueblo begins winter storm preparations
Last Sunday, El Paso County reported a seven day average of 1,420 cases per 100,000 people....
COVID cases drop two weeks in a row in El Paso County