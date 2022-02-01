Woman suspected of DUI reportedly tried to bite an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies in El Paso County reportedly had to battle a woman who is suspected of driving while under the influence.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the incident all started at about 8:30 in the morning on Sunday near E. Platte Avenue and Don Juan Street. The neighborhood is just southwest of the Citadel Mall. A sergeant was driving in the area when she was flagged down by someone who said a woman was unconscious in a running vehicle.

The sergeant tried to contact the driver, later identified as Yolanda Searl. Searl didn’t respond, the car she was in was running and the doors were locked.

“After several attempts to get Searl to respond, she eventually lifted her head and attempted to drive off,” part of the news release reads. “The sergeant gave loud commands for her to stop. She temporarily stopped the car, and then drove off pulling into a parking lot of a store located on Platte Avenue. She again, temporarily stopped then continued toward the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive.”

A different sergeant eventually found Searl near Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive. The sheriff’s office is reporting she was passed out and didn’t respond to loud verbal commands. She eventually drove off again and parked in the 2700 block of S. Academy Boulevard, stopping for a brief moment, before stopping again near Printers Parkway. She was then taken into custody and to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, Searl reportedly tried to escape and even tried to bite a deputy several times. After she was taken from the hospital to the jail, she continued to battle with deputies before she was charged with DUI, vehicular eluding, assault on a peace officer, reckless driving and escape.

“Impaired driving is a crime and can cause accidents that could lead to death,” the news release adds. “Impaired drivers often pay significant fines, lose their license, and face higher insurance costs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reminds the community to never drive impaired and to report known occurrences.”

