Winter storm on the way! Read on for estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s here at last: the season’s first major snow event in the Pikes Peak region!

Long-awaited and direly needed, winter will roar into southern Colorado Tuesday night, bringing frigid temperatures and several -- yes, several! -- inches of snow with it.

Here are the current projected snow totals through Thursday morning (remember, these numbers remain subject to change):

Broadmoor: 8-14 inches

Rockrimmon/Manitou: 7-12 inches

Downtown Colorado Springs/Airport: 5-10 inches

Briargate/Air Force Academy: 5-10 inches

Monument/Woodland Park: 5-10 inches

Black Forest/Falcon: 5-10 inches

Pueblo: 2-5 inches

Canon City: 5-10 inches

Westcliffe/Rye: 12-18 inches

Eastern plains: 2-6 inches

Wind is not expected to be a major issue with this storm.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Click here for real-time traffic information across Colorado.

Click here for local (Pikes Peak region and Pueblo) traffic information.

Information on cancellations and delays at DIA can be found here.

- Click here for info on your flight

Information on cancellations and delays at Colorado Springs Airport can be found here.

- Click here for info on your flight

KEEP IN MIND THE FOLLOWING WINTER DRIVING TIPS (information courtesy AAA):

- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

- Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

- The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to 10 seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible.

- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

- If you don’t have anywhere you need to be, stay home!

Click here for more winter driving and travel information from CDOT.

SCHOOL IMPACTS

Click here for a running list of school delays/cancellations!

