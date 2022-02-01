Advertisement

Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from an impending winter storm.(Stephen M. Katz | Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest.

The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott planned a briefing Tuesday on the state’s readiness.

Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont.

During the multiday storm, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow. More than a foot of snow is forecast in places.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police lights.
Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide
road
Driver killed in I-25 crash near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
2.1.22
Colder Tuesday, snow starts late

Latest News

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck
Winter storm on the way! Read on for estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
FILE - Deirdre McPherson bows her head, Nov. 9, 2021, in Cleveland, during a rally for Tamir...
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death