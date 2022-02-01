Suspected burglar caught in a Colorado Springs home Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police took a suspected burglar into custody Monday night near Old Colorado City.

The alleged crime happened just after 5 p.m. at a home near 11th Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. According to police, a resident was inside their home when they found an “unknown suspect” inside. Police were able to make contact with the suspect and take them into custody.

The suspect was eventually identified as Crystina DeMarco.

