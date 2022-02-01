Pueblo begins winter storm preparations

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo is beginning preparations for the coming winter storm.

Our 11 Breaking Weather Team says Pueblo can expect snow to start falling on Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday afternoon. This could result in 2-5 inches of accumulation.

The City plans to declare a weather emergency which will allow local churches to operate as warming shelters. Last week, the City also opened the transit center as a warming shelter and it may do so again.

“There’s a possibility they will open the transit center. We haven’t decided yet. We opened it last week because one of the churches we previously used was not available.” says Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Pueblo also plans to prep its bridges ahead of the snowfall, and once the storm hits it will have 8-10 snowploughs on the roads working 24/7 to keep the roads clear.

