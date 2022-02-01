Advertisement

Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.(Source: Gray News)
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

The filing in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

All federally recognized tribes will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not sue over opioids. Many tribes have been hit hard by the addiction and overdose crisis across the U.S.

The same companies are nearing the final stages of approval of settlements worth $26 billion with state and local governments across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 arrested following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police lights.
Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide
2.1.22
Colder Tuesday, snow starts late
road
Driver killed in I-25 crash near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Police and crime tape outside the Arbor Pointe apartment complex on Feb, 1, 2022.
2 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter

Latest News

Winter storm on the way! Estimated snow totals, resources for travel, school closing information and more
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Medical examiner returns to stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom urges vaccinations after 3-year-old apparently caught COVID-19 in hospital
Surgical face mask
As COVID cases begin to drop, Pueblo rescinds mask order for city buildings