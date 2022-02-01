Mask mandates in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties expected to end this Friday

DENVER (KKTV) - A mask mandate in Denver is expected to end this Friday. A similar mandate in Arapahoe and Adams Counties is also expected to end this week.

The Denver mask mandate that was extended through Feb. 3 makes it so that facilities must require face coverings for all indoor spaces or choose to operate as a “fully vaccinated” facility.

“Due to rapidly declining COVID-19 cases, stabilized hospitalization rates, and free and easy access to vaccines and boosters, Denver’s public health order requiring masks in most indoor public spaces will expire on Feb. 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.,” a post on the Denver Public Health website reads.

“I want to thank all of our residents who have gotten vaccinated and boosted, and complied with the public health order, for doing their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Mayor Hancock said. “The tool that provides the best protection from COVID-19 – the vaccine and boosters – is free and widely and readily available. It’s imperative that we all utilize these tools, to protect and prepare ourselves for life with COVID.”

This does not include the face covering requirements in place for schools and childcare facilities in Denver.

The Tri-County Health Department Board of Health also decided not to extend their mask mandate, which is set to expire this Friday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.