Advertisement

Mask mandates in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties expected to end this Friday

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A mask mandate in Denver is expected to end this Friday. A similar mandate in Arapahoe and Adams Counties is also expected to end this week.

The Denver mask mandate that was extended through Feb. 3 makes it so that facilities must require face coverings for all indoor spaces or choose to operate as a “fully vaccinated” facility.

“Due to rapidly declining COVID-19 cases, stabilized hospitalization rates, and free and easy access to vaccines and boosters, Denver’s public health order requiring masks in most indoor public spaces will expire on Feb. 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.,” a post on the Denver Public Health website reads.

“I want to thank all of our residents who have gotten vaccinated and boosted, and complied with the public health order, for doing their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Mayor Hancock said. “The tool that provides the best protection from COVID-19 – the vaccine and boosters – is free and widely and readily available. It’s imperative that we all utilize these tools, to protect and prepare ourselves for life with COVID.”

This does not include the face covering requirements in place for schools and childcare facilities in Denver.

The Tri-County Health Department Board of Health also decided not to extend their mask mandate, which is set to expire this Friday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
Snow arrives after sunset Tuesday
Colder Tuesday, snow starts late
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest

Latest News

Police activity in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park/Academy 1/31/22.
2 detained following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
The Vanguard School; NASA TechRise Challenge student winners
Vanguard students join winning teams nationwide to compete in NASA TechRise Student Challenge
Police lights.
Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide
The newest sub-variant is called BA2. The original strain of the Omicron variant is called BA1....
Colorado State Epidemiologist breaks down new Omicron sub-variant