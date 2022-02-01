COVID cases drop two weeks in a row in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is showing another big decrease in COVID-19 cases. This is the second week in a row the data has shown a drop.

Last Sunday, El Paso County reported a seven day average of 1,420 cases per 100,000 people. This week, it is down 857 cases per 100,000 people.

Haley Zachary with El Paso County Health tells 11 News they noticed the decreased in COVID cases ten days ago. Zachary says the decrease has continued every day since then. This decrease comes from a combination of people getting vaccinated and those that have had COVID and has been exposed to it.

Zachary tells 11 News this is a sustained decline with cases being reported less than the previous day each day. Zachary believes this trend will continue to go down.

“We anticipate that we are moving in the right direction,” said Zachary. “We just don’t want to jump the gun too early and find ourselves in a similar situation with a different variant here in a couple of months.

Zachery says to make sure you continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay up to date with vaccines.

