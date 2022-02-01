As COVID cases begin to drop, Pueblo rescinds mask order for city buildings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective Tuesday, masks will no longer be required in Pueblo city buildings.

The rescission comes as the county COVID situation has stabilized following a difficult fall and early winter. At one point, Pueblo County had the highest infection rate and highest death rate of any county in Colorado. Now, vaccination rates are going up, cases are going down, and hospitalizations are leveling off.

“City of Pueblo employees and the public are no longer required to wear a mask indoors in city-designated buildings as was part of the order I signed last year,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar in a statement. “The fully vaccinated rate for Pueblo is increasing. I still want to encourage all Puebloans to get vaccinated if they have not already and if they feel it is necessary to reduce the risk of infection, to wear a mask.”

The order was for city-designated buildings. Private businesses may still require a mask, so plan accordingly when out and about.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.