Colorado State Epidemiologist breaks down new Omicron sub-variant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and Colorado continue to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

According to the state’s dashboard, positive results have dropped over the last two weeks. Epidemiologists are taking a closer look at the newest sub-variant of Omicron (BA.2). So far, only one case has been confirmed in Colorado so far.

The original strain of the Omicron variant is called BA1. The difference between the two comes from the BA2 variant being more transmissible than BA1.

Herlihy tells 11 News the latest research comes from the UK and Denmark. These are locations that are seeing the biggest increases. From this research, the department says this new variant does not show more severe disease for anyone that contracts it. As the state continues to see a drop in cases, Herlihy tells 11 News the new trend is ‘cautiously optimistic.’

“While things are heading in the right direction right now, the number of cases we are seeing is still incredibly high,” said Herlihy. “We have only recently peaked and I want to remind people that the peak in one of these waves is really only the halfway point.”

Herilhy tells 11 News the best way to combat this new variant is to get your COVID-19 shots and boosters. Herlihy says by mid-February, there should be a high level of immunity from the Omicron variant. This should go to at least 80%.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.