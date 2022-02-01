Advertisement

Colorado State Epidemiologist breaks down new Omicron sub-variant

The newest sub-variant is called BA2. The original strain of the Omicron variant is called BA1. The difference between the two comes from the BA2 variant being more transmissible than BA1.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and Colorado continue to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

According to the state’s dashboard, positive results have dropped over the last two weeks. Epidemiologists are taking a closer look at the newest sub-variant of Omicron (BA.2). So far, only one case has been confirmed in Colorado so far.

The original strain of the Omicron variant is called BA1. The difference between the two comes from the BA2 variant being more transmissible than BA1.

Herlihy tells 11 News the latest research comes from the UK and Denmark. These are locations that are seeing the biggest increases. From this research, the department says this new variant does not show more severe disease for anyone that contracts it. As the state continues to see a drop in cases, Herlihy tells 11 News the new trend is ‘cautiously optimistic.’

“While things are heading in the right direction right now, the number of cases we are seeing is still incredibly high,” said Herlihy. “We have only recently peaked and I want to remind people that the peak in one of these waves is really only the halfway point.”

Herilhy tells 11 News the best way to combat this new variant is to get your COVID-19 shots and boosters. Herlihy says by mid-February, there should be a high level of immunity from the Omicron variant. This should go to at least 80%.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
Snow arrives after sunset Tuesday
Colder Tuesday, snow starts late
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest

Latest News

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Mask mandates in Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties expected to end this Friday
Winter storm rolls into Pueblo.
Pueblo begins winter storm preparations
Our 11 Breaking Weather team says Pueblo can expect snow to start falling on Tuesday night and...
WATCH - Pueblo begins winter storm preparations
Last Sunday, El Paso County reported a seven day average of 1,420 cases per 100,000 people....
COVID cases drop two weeks in a row in El Paso County