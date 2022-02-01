Colorado Springs students join winning teams nationwide to take part in NASA TechRise Student Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs announced they have a team of winners for the NASA TechRise Student Challenge. A total of 600 teams, representing 5,000 sixth through 12th-grade students from across the country applied to the most recent challenge. Only 57 teams were chosen.

The students will be flying Geiger counters to measure cosmic radiation. Their experimental question related to what materials would be best to shield astronauts from this radiation. They’ll have two Geiger counters running, one as a control and one to test several different potential shielding materials that might be found already on the spacecraft or carried as part of consumable supplies for the crew.

The Vanguard team will receive $1,500 to build their experiment to test them on NASA-sponsored suborbital rocket flights operated by Blue Origin or UP Aerospace, or a high-altitude balloon flight from Raven Aerostar.

The students are allowed to choose whatever they want for the experiment to do radiation testing with different shielding materials and it must fit into a 4 x 4 x 8 box.

“First we must compile all our materials to decide what we’re going to buy using the money, then we will start on it after that,” says Vanguard student Ian Moore. " Once we receive the box from NASA and all the materials, hopefully we will have the code for the Micro-controller that controls the whole experiment. After that we will start building the frame and putting all the components.”

A total of five students at the Vanguard School were part of the team selected. They have until the end of the school year to build their project.

“Congratulations to Kai, Samara, Ian, Jasmine, and Emma.This award is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to your hard work and effort,” the Principal of The Vanguard School wrote. “Thank you also to Coach Riegel for your dedication to our students and for instilling an even greater love of science in them.”

You can watch my one-on-one interview at the top of this article.

The winning teams come from 37 states and territories and include more than 600 students. Click here for updates on the project by the Vanguard School team.

For the latest information and updates on the NASA TechRise Student Challenge click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.