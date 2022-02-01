Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver deputy was shot and killed Monday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation after they received a call at about 9:45 in the morning after someone found a body at a residence in the 1300 block of W. 67th Avenue.

“Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and an adult female deceased from multiple gunshot wounds,” part of a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reads.

The investigation is ongoing. The male was not publicly identified. The female victim was identified as Latasha Betterly-Byrd, a deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department.

“We can confirm with heavy hearts that Denver Deputy Latasha Betterly-Byrd passed away earlier today. Deputy Betterly-Byrd graduated from our Academy in November 2021 and was an outstanding and promising new deputy, assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. This is a very difficult time for her immediate family and Department family as well. We ask that you keep everyone who cares for her in your thoughts and prayers.”

