Judge grants change of venue; Barry Morphew case moved to Fremont County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The court has sided with the defense and is granting a change of venue for the ongoing Barry Morphew murder case.

The judge agreed with the defense’s argument the Morphew would have a hard time getting a fair trial in his home county.

“Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County. ... This is a high profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high. Therefore, the Court also finds, considering the factors articulated in McCrary and the Botham tools at the Court’s disposal, the pretrial publicity in this case has been so massive, pervasive, and prejudicial, that Defendant will not receive a fair trial in Chaffee County,” the court wrote in an eight-page order, which can be read in full here.

All upcoming hearings and the trial itself will now be held in Fremont County. The court declined to grant the defense’s request that the trial be held outside the 11th Judicial District altogether.

The murder case centers around the disappearance of Barry’s wife Suzanne, who vanished on a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to date no remains have been found. Her husband is the sole suspect in the case.

Barry Morphew pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and is set to go to trial in May 2022.

