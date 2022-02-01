4th business robbery since Sunday morning reported in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber held up a Springs business Monday night, adding another crime to the growing list of robberies and burglaries over the last few days.

The latest robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on North Academy just south of Carefree. According to police, the suspect walked into the store, helped themselves to merchandise, then fled the area. No getaway car was seen, so police believe the suspect walked away from the area.

The robbery is the fourth since Sunday morning. There were also three business burglaries in close succession Saturday night.

Detectives have not said if any of the crimes are connected.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.