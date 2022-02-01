2 detained following large police presence at a busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs intersection was closed Monday night due to police activity.

Police first received a call just before 7 p.m. about two people passed out in a vehicle. When medical tried to check on the people in the car, they noticed a weapon inside the vehicle and alerted police. Police then set up a perimeter to be safe. 11 News was first at the scene at about 8 p.m. At that time, police had blocked off the entire intersection of N. Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Two people were eventually detained. Details on who they are or if they will be facing any charges were not immediately available to the public.

At about 8:25 p.m. part of the intersection was being reopened and police were starting to clear the scene.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to give the public the latest information on why there was a large police presence at a busy intersection.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.